Increased bear activity expected with the arrival of spring

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and sunny Saturday was briefly interrupted by some passing showers and thunder across parts of Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties. The showers swept through the area between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Parts of the city in the south remained rain-free. Now that a front is crossing the region, cooler and drier air will follow overnight and tomorrow. KLWX – Super-Res Reflectivity Tilt 1 9:30 PM EDT #mdwx #vawx. One lone shower over the city now!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/pTE4CKZaMJ — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 20, 2022 Highs on Saturday were in the mid-70s. But on Sunday, those temperatures will dip to near 60 degrees, which is still over 4 degrees above normal. The sun and some clouds will return at the start of spring 2022. On Monday, sunshine will warm up temperatures to the low 70s again for a perfect full day of spring. By mid-week, there will be a cooldown and some rain will move back on Wednesday. That weather will likely continue on Thursday. Either way, it’s going to be spring and warmer days are ahead

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 28 DAYS AGO