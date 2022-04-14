ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Increased bear activity expected with the arrival of spring

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith bears coming out of hibernation, the community can expect to see increased bear activity in Boulder. Community members should expect to see black bears from time to time as Boulder is home to sensitive wildlife habitats where bears and many other wildlife species, including mountain lions, find food and shelter....

