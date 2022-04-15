The need to level the playing field for small family cattle ranchers continues

An updated bipartisan bill, the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, attempts to address some of the significant issues facing small cattle owners

Times have become increasingly difficult for smaller family businesses in the cattle industry.

A bipartisan bill, Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, was first introduced in November 2021. An updated version was released recently by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Jon Tester (D-MT).

"Oregon's ranchers shouldn't face an unfairly tilted marketplace that favors corporate meat packers and undercuts their small family businesses from producing nationally renowned beef for consumers," said Wyden, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. "This bipartisan legislation shows how both parties can come together to level the playing field by restoring market fairness, efficiency and transparency for U.S. cattle ranchers."

Issues affecting the cattle industry

According to Drovers, for cattle industry news, a significant challenge facing the cattle industry is the declining number of participants in the negotiated cash market. In order to have robust price discovery that provides accurate information about market dynamics along the supply chain, you need a competitive cash market with multiple price discovery points. Negotiated trade, also called the "cash" or "spot" market, increasingly has been replaced by formula pricing, forward contracts and longer-term marketing agreements — collectively referred to as "alternative marketing arrangements" (AMAs).

Negotiated transactions involve a bid and ask process. The negotiated market facilitates price discovery, which is the process of establishing the "going rate" of cattle based on market conditions at any given time. Formula pricing, where a reference price from a published report is used as the base price for the transaction, is becoming more common.

The bulk of formula pricing uses negotiated cash prices as the base in the formula — meaning information from the negotiated cash market is being heavily leveraged by nonparticipants, even as negotiated purchases decline in volume. If a packer relies on the negotiated market to set the price for a large portion of the cattle they purchase, they should actively participate in establishing the negotiated price.

Local perspectives from ranchers

Crook County ranchers from Paulina valley, Tom and Beverly Wolverton of Conant Basin, have felt the impact of cattle prices and trying to make a living in the industry. Beverly and Tom have ranched for their entire lives the land that has been passed down from the Beverly's family for 109 years. It is one of the oldest businesses in Crook County. It has been in the same family since her grandfather, James Beoletto, homesteaded in 1913, and Beverly is the third generation.

"Not that many of us are left making a living off of the cattle," said Tom of the ranches that span the land in the Crook County.

Trent Smith of Durgan Ranch in the Paulina Valley commented that there are only approximately five Paulina Valley family ranches remaining in the area. He added that approximately 95% of the ranches in the Paulina Valley are owned by absentee owners.

Smith noted that the largest challenges facing these ranches involved the price of getting the job done.

"The fuel costs, the hay costs, the lack of labor — those are the key items," said Smith.

He added that cattle that are continually being brought forward from other areas of the country as a result of fires and droughts, and these cattle come in and soften their market.

"Those cattle take up space and the grass that we would turning out on, and feedlot space that is going to be filled up with those animals," he went on to say.

Smith indicated that in packing plants, "kill floor" space is almost impossible to get for local USDA butchers to sell box beef, and trying to just get "kill floor" space for cattle when needing to ship a load of cattle to the rail.

"That is extremely difficult, and it really pushes back on your ability to be able to sell your cattle in a timely manner," said Smith.

He concluded that the market and politics are currently extremely volatile, and ranchers are moving forward with an all-time low in cattle prices in the U.S., and are currently on-par with 2014, or possibly below 2014 prices.

"The biggest thing we can do is just have hope that there is going to be a big turn-around and a high demand."

The updated bipartisan bill, Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act

The updated bill has three main parts. First, it would require the Secretary of Agriculture to establish five to seven regions encompassing the entire continental U.S. and then establish minimum levels of "fed cattle purchases" made through approved pricing mechanisms. In the bill, the term "fed cattle" means a steer or heifer that has been finished on a ration of roughage and feed concentrates, such as grains, protein meal, grass (forage) and other nutrient-rich feeds, prior to slaughter."

Approved pricing mechanisms are fed cattle purchases made through negotiated cash, negotiated grid, at a stockyard, and through trading systems that multiple buyers and sellers regularly can make and accept bids. These pricing mechanisms will ensure robust price discovery and are transparent.

In the bill, the term "negotiated grid purchase" means a purchase of fed cattle by a packer from a producer under which the buyer-seller interaction results in a negotiated base price, which may be adjusted by premiums and discounts; and the fed cattle are scheduled for delivery to the packer not more than 14 days after the date on which the agreement for purchase is made.

Secondly, it would establish a maximum penalty for covered packers of $90,000 for mandatory minimum violations. Covered packers are defined as those packers that during the immediately preceding five years have slaughtered 5% or more of the number of fed cattle nationally.

Lastly, the bill would also include provisions to create a publicly available library of marketing contracts, mandating box beef reporting to ensure transparency, expediting the reporting of cattle carcass weights and requiring a packer to report the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days. The contract library would be permanently authorized and specify key details about the contents must be included in the library, like the duration of the contract and provisions in the contract that may impact price such as schedules, premiums and discounts, and transportation arrangements.

Perspectives from the Senate Agriculture Committee

"Our family farmers and ranchers have told us about the need for both robust price discovery and transparency in the cattle markets. The updates to our legislation incorporate a variety of stakeholder feedback to achieve our goal of ensuring more fairness in cattle markets. It is encouraging to see our bill gain momentum and I am hopeful we will have a hearing on this important legislation in the Senate Agriculture Committee in the coming weeks," said Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

"I frequently hear from Iowa's independent cattle producers about their struggle to get a fair price for their cattle, while the nation's four largest packers operate with record profits. I pushed for hearings in the Senate's Agriculture and Judiciary committees to shine a light on these unfair market practices, and I've continued working with a bipartisan group of senators to develop a solution. Our latest proposal comes after months of working with staff at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make technical changes that will allow them to best implement the bill. It takes several steps to improve cattle price transparency and will make much-needed market reforms to help independent producers in Iowa and across the country. This bipartisan bill is the best opportunity we have to make real reform in the cattle market this year, and I'll continue to work with my colleagues to get this across the finish line," said Grassley, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"For too long, large corporations have raised prices on working families while giving Montana ranchers the short end of the stick. Increasing price discovery will give producers more control and better information when they sell their livestock and is a key step in making markets more competitive. Montana ranchers raise the best beef in the world, and it's about time they got a fair cut for their premium product," Tester said.

