West Linn Lions collect plastic for McLean House park bench

Club plans to turn 500 pounds of waste into seating for the historic property.

The West Linn Lions Club is on a mission to collect 500 pounds of recycled plastic, which will be turned into a new park bench for the grounds of the McLean House.

If the club keeps up its current rate of collection, it may even have enough plastic for two benches.

After hearing of a program the St. Helens Lions Club has participated in for several years, in which recycled plastic is turned into park benches, the West Linn Lions branch began collecting plastics used by community members and local businesses in March.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through June, a Lions member will be at the McLean House collecting plastics like grocery bags, newspaper sleeves, bubble wrap, Ziplocs and shrink wrap.

Mike Watters, a Lions Club member who has helped lead the recycling effort, was excited to say the club collected 71 pounds of plastic on its first day.

Community members have contributed plastic to the Lions' collection, but Watters said the Lions also are collecting plastic wrap from Ace Hardware and Parkrose Hardware.

Because the stores receive many of their products wrapped in plastic, these contributions help get the Lions much closer to their goal, Watters said.

"By the end of May we should have more than 500 pounds," Watters said.

He noted that the Lions also would talk with additional stores, construction contractors and others who might use large amounts of plastic wrap in their work.

Watters said the Lions were excited about the idea of collecting plastic for the bench because the material would otherwise end up in the streets, rivers or landfills. One of the Lions' international goals is to be good stewards of the environment, he said.

"We're meeting our national, international criteria for being a Lions Club," he said.

The plastic the Lions collect will be shipped to Trex, an outdoor furniture and decking company that uses recycled materials in its products.

The company needs 500 pounds of products for a park bench. Watters said he hopes that by July the Lions will have collected enough for a second bench.

Acceptable plastics to recycle with Trex include plastic grocery bags, pallet wrap, stretch film, bread bags, Ziplocs, produce bags, bubble wrap, air pillows, dry-cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves and plastic wrap encasing products like water bottle cases, paper towels and cleaning supplies. Items that can't be recycled include frozen food bags, candy wrappers, meat packaging, chip bags, bags for soil and mulch, lamination film or pet food bags.

Find more information on what can and can't be recycled with Trex at recycle.trex.com/view/educate.

