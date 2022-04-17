ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news — live: McCarthy denies GOP overconfident about midterms as ex-president endorses JD Vance in Ohio

By Stuti Mishra,Gustaf Kilander,Maroosha Muzaffar,John Bowden,Sravasti Dasgupta,Gino Spocchia and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Former President Donald Trump sent out special Easter messages to “Radical Left Maniacs” and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he described as “failed gubernatorial candidate and racist”. Continuing the holiday theme, Mr Trump was lampooned in the cold open of Saturday Night Live along with other notable figures.

On Sunday, House Minority Leader Keving McCarthy denied that Republicans are being over-confident about November’s midterms and the prospects of retaking the lower chamber of Congress.

“Americans want, need and deserve [a] clear, common sense alternative,” he said on Fox News Sunday .

However, GOP congressman Fred Upton said on NBC on Sunday that he believes the popularity of the more extreme members of the party puts it in “troubled waters” — a sentiment echoed by Mitch McConnell and other more moderate figures in the party who want to have broader appeal.

Mr Trump recently endorsed controverial Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist JD Vance in the Ohio GOP Senate Primary on Friday evening. “We cannot play games,” he said. “It is all about winning!”

Meanwhile, the former president’s social media platform Truth Social has been panned as “even more hilariously bad than I had expected” by Mediaite contributing editor Sarah Rumpf.

