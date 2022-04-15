ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

CCC to host creative writing conference

By Pamplin Media Group
Estacada News
Estacada News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1ho2_0fA4uKH900 Oregon Book Award winner Sierra Crane Murdoch will speak and 11 workshops will be offered.

Clackamas Community College is hosting its annual "Compose" Creative Writing Conference, which will help folks explore the practices and professions of creative writing and publishing.

The conference will be virtual again this year and will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21.

The cost for the event is $25.

"The English Department at CCC is thrilled to offer this opportunity to come together and share our creativity with each other as a community. We hope you will join us," CCC English Department Chair Amanda Coffey said.

Author Sierra Crane Murdoch will give the welcome address. Crane Murdoch is the author of "Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country," which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, won an Oregon Book Award and was named a best book of 2020 by The New York Times, Publisher's Weekly and NPR.

Crane Murdoch's talk will be followed by 11 workshops to choose from.

Workshops run from 10:45 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. There will be a break for lunch.

This year's writing sessions and facilitators, as described by the college, include:

• Nonfiction: Sierra Crane Murdoch â€“ "All Writing is Political"

In this workshop, through prompts, participants will examine how the worlds they create and the words they select betray their identities as writers as well as the identities of intended and unintended audiences. Participants also will study how other writers choose to reveal their biases.

• Poetry: Catherine Kyle â€“ "Poetry and the Fantastical"

In this workshop, participants will look at poems that approach superheroes and mythological characters from new angles. While poems will be used as sample texts, prompts can be tailored for any genre. Kyle is the author of "Shelter in Place," which received an honorable mention for the Idaho Book of the Year Award, and other poetry collections.

• Translation: Allison deFreese â€“ "Poets as Language Ambassadors & Translators."

This session is for writers of all levels who are interested in translation, as well as translators working from any language into English. Participants will explore censorship, the ways translation can transcend borders, trauma-informed practice and translation as a path toward equity and inclusion on a global level. A National Endowment for the Arts Literature Translation fellow, deFreese teaches at CCC and coordinates literary translation workshops for the Oregon Society of Translators and Interpreters.

• Documentary Short Film: Rose Madrone â€“ "Exploring the Interconnections All Around Us"

In this workshop, participants will watch one of the 15-minute episodes from Madrone's Connectivity Project, which examines the ripple effects of actions in an interconnected world. Then they will explore interconnectivity through writing. Working in education and living with sustainability and stewardship as a primary focus, Madrone has taught about the natural world for over 30 years through botany, herbal medicine and permaculture.

• Publishing: Brian Mosher â€“ "DIY Publishing"

The Chemeketa Press offers opportunities for college faculty to publish affordable and effective textbooks for their classes and beyond. In this workshop, Chemeketa Press co-founder Brian Mosher will describe the DIY publishing methods used to grow a catalog of 40 titles in just six years, offer guidance on how publishers approach acquisitions in an academic and nonfiction environment and explain what services Chemeketa Press offers to its authors and editors to help them complete manuscripts.

• Hybrid Texts: Chelsea Biondolillo â€“ "Worth a Thousand Words: Combining Words and Images to Create New Hybrid Texts"

From family photos, maps and diagrams, to drawings, erasures, collages and more, authors, artists and presses are finding new ways to present mixed-media texts that combine words and visual elements. In this discussion, participants will look at a range of examples in poetry and prose and talk through some considerations for writers or artists looking to add mixed media elements to their work. Biondolillo is a collage artist and the author of "The Skinned Bird: Essays," and two hybrid chapbooks, "Ologies" and "#Lovesong."

• Publishing: Curtis Chen â€“ "Query Letters That Work"

Query letters are still the best way to get a literary agent, and the skills used to write a query will help with many aspects of book marketing and promotion. Bring a current project and take a crack at crafting a pitch that will hook agents, editors and potential readers. Chen is the author of the Kangaroo series of funny science fiction spy thrillers.

Visit clackamas.edu/compose for registration and more information. For questions, contact Amanda Coffey at amandac@clackamas.edu or 503-341-1596.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

Writer Kimberly Lee, Driftless Writing Center to host 'Writing Parenthood' workshop

The Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by writer and educator Kimberly Lee, on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. The DWC and Lee are also holding a virtual workshop titled “Writing Parenthood” on Saturday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In this generative workshop, Lee will lead participants through mining their parenting experience for writing inspiration, while celebrating the integral role they play in the lives of others. This workshop is open to writers of all levels and will include imaginative prompts, short readings, a discussion of craft, and other exercises that will serve as catalysts for creativity. Participants will learn fresh perspectives and new approaches for developing material on this rich topic, with the option of sharing their work and receiving encouraging feedback. The DWC offers sliding scale tuition, and scholarships are available.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salina Post

KWU to host Women in Leadership Conference

Women in leadership will be the focus of a conference at Kansas Wesleyan University March 31. The conference, held to recognize Women’s History Month, will include a keynote address by Kim Grossardt, whose career experience consists of executive-level roles at Equity Bank, Pizza Hut, as well as the co-ownership of Grossardt Investments.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Estacada News

CCC Foundation hires Debra Mason as executive director

Clackamas Service Center leader for over nine years moving to fundraising efforts at community collegeClackamas Community College Foundation announced this week a new executive director in Debra Mason, who will be transitioning to the CCC role from the Clackamas Service Center. Mason joins the foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with the school that funds scholarships and programming for students, on July 1 after nine years of working as the executive director, director of operations and director of nutrition at the service center. "Clackamas Community College is fortunate to have Debra Mason as its new foundation executive director. She has a deep...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded land. Art illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College. Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada High stages Alice in Wonderland

See why Alice finds the magical land down the rabbit hole 'curiouser and curiouser'. The young actors of Estacada High School are busy rehearsing their spring play "Alice in Wonderland." The production features a large cast of 21 students, most playing multiple parts. In the play, based on the iconic...
ESTACADA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Translation#Creativity#Ccc English Department#The New York Times#Npr
TheConversationAU

Colonial and nationalist myths are recast in Yumna Kassab's Australiana

Yumna Kassab’s Australiana: A Novel is mostly set in an unnamed regional town, likely Tamworth, in northern NSW and in other nearby locations like Barraba, Uralla and the Pilliga. It tells of the lives of ordinary people, their relationships with the land and homes in which they dwell, the objects in which they seek solace, their hopes and losses. Review: Australiana: A Novel – Yumna Kassab (Ultimo Press) My parents migrated to this region when I was a few weeks old, and I spent my formative years in close vicinity to Australiana’s setting. I opened the book with trepidation. Would I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
26
Followers
955
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy