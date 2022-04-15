ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe: Where are John and Anne Darwin now?

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sh81D_0fA4uHcy00

On 21 March 2002, Hartlepool prison officer John Darwin went out in his canoe. When he missed his shift at work and didn’t return home, the alarm was raised and there was a huge search operation. He was a missing person, presumed dead. Little did the police know, John had actually faked his own death, with the help of his wife Anne, so that they could claim the life insurance money.

The couple lied to their two sons and the world. In 2007, after trying and failing to start a new life under a fake name in Panama with Anne, John turned up at a police station in London, claiming he had amnesia. The story exploded, and John was soon known as “Canoe Man”, but the pair were caught out when a member of the public found a photo online of the couple in Panama, taken in 2006. They were both convicted of fraud and sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Now, ten years on from John’s initial “disappearance”, ITV is dramatising the story in a new four-part series The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe , with Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan playing the couple at the centre of the scandal.

The ITV series ends with Anne leaving prison and going to a halfway house in Leeds – but where are the Darwins now?

Anne separated from John just before she was released from prison. “I hadn’t realised how much John manipulated me until I was in prison. I had to see a psychologist to finally help me see things in a different light," she told The Guardian in 2016.

“Until then I’d always had his voice in my head. Finally, when it faded away, I could then make decisions for myself and I realised that I didn’t have to depend on him. I could cope on my own.”

In 2011, when Anne was released, John reportedly sent her a photograph of herself with a copyright symbol on it, to imply she was his property. They eventually divorced, with John citing “unreasonable behaviour”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzU3H_0fA4uHcy00

Soon afterwards, Anne decided to tell her story. In 2016, she released a memoir, Out of My Depth. The blurb for the book reads: “After years of remaining silent, Anne Darwin finally reveals the truth behind the crime that tore her family apart.”

Anne also got a job with the RSPCA using the qualifications she gained in prison. The proceeds from her book went to the RNLI and the RSPCA.

She is now retired and living alone in the north of England. She is reconciled with her two sons, Mark and Anthony, who had previously disowned her, and is a part of her grandchildren’s lives.

John, meanwhile, remarried in 2015. He moved to Manila in the Philippines, where he helps his second wife, Mercy, run a market stall. She is 23 years younger than him.

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe begins on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 17 April.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Chingford couple put clowns on neighbour's fence, court hears

A couple put clowns, dolls and barbed wire on their fence in a long-running dispute with a next-door neighbour, a court has heard. They also allegedly parked vehicles on the complainant's drive in Chingford, east London, and flooded an alleyway. Sandra Durdin, 58, and now ex-partner Trevor Dempsey, 63, both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It’s time to forgive the wife': Creators of new ITV drama about Canoe Man John Darwin’s fake death scam call for people to stop blaming Anne as first look pictures are released

He faked his own death with his wife's help as part of an insurance scam worth £250,000 in 2002. But the creators of the new ITV drama The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe have called on their audience to forgive John Darwin's wife Anne as they unveiled the first official photos of the anticipated series.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Dolan
Person
John
Person
Eddie Marsan
The Independent

Neighbours tell of attempts to save toddler who died after dog attack

Neighbours have described attempts to save a 17-month-old girl who was attacked by a dog in her home.The toddler died in hospital of her injuries following the attack in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside, on Monday afternoon.One resident said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”The neighbour, who is due to go to university to train as a paramedic, said the child’s parents were “hysterical”.She added: “I didn’t see the dog, I was just focusing on helping the baby.”Another neighbour who helped to give...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe#Missing Person#Prison#Itv
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield snails: Giant African breed left in bushes

Eight Giant African land snails have been found abandoned in bushes in Sheffield. The mammoth molluscs, whose shells are 5cm across, were found by a member of the public at Hartley Brooke Dyke in the Firth Park area on 13 March. The RSPCA said they were in a storage box...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

A find worthy of Robin Hood! Metal detectorist unearths 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction

A metal detectorist has unearthed a 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction. The ancient gold signet ring once belonged to Sir Matthew Jenison who served as High Sheriff of Nottingham between 1683 and 1684 and looked after trees in Sherwood Forest.
U.K.
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Philippines
The Independent

Bella-Rae Birch: Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog that killed a 17-month-old girl was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital after being attacked by the family dog at home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.The force said the breed was legal and not subject to any prohibitions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. The dog was put down after the attack.Bella-Rae’s family have thanked the local community for their support. Neighbours described their attempts to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time Out Global

London’s loneliest dog has finally found a home

It’s been a long couple of years for Hattie, the floppy-eared cocker spaniel who arrived at the RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar back in August 2020. After spending 500 days in kennels – making Hattie the longest-serving resident at the centre – the RSPCA launched an appeal to find her a forever home. Now things are looking up: after Southridge centre was inundated with applications, Hattie has finally found a suitable home thanks to new owners Dean and Tracey Blackmore.
PETS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
The Independent

David Amess: “Astoundingly brave” police officers tackled MP’s killer ‘basically armed with stick’

A senior Essex Police officer has praised two “astoundingly brave” plain-clothes constables who tackled armed terrorist Ali Harbi Ali.Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow, area commander for Southend, also said he was immediately “struck by how flimsy our equipment looked” when officers Scott James and Ryan Curtis came face to face with the homegrown jihadi armed with only incapacitant spray and a baton.Ali was convicted of murdering veteran MP Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery on October 15 2021, after a trial at the Old Bailey during which jurors were shown footage of the police confrontation with Ali, captured on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chris Packham says deaths of birds of prey on Dorset shooting estates ‘very concerning’

Just days after Dorset Police closed an "inconclusive" investigation into the poisoning of a rare white-tailed eagle on a shooting estate, the force has confirmed it is making fresh enquiries following the discovery of the bodies of a red kite and a buzzard.The deaths have raised serious concerns among wildlife campaigners that those illegally targeting birds of prey are increasingly turning away from the poisons used in recent decades, to rodenticides used to kill mice and rats legally.All three carcasses were found by a member of the public on pheasant shooting estates in Dorset, with the death of the white-tailed...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy