West Ham: David Moyes hails players after historic European win vs Lyon

West Ham manager David Moyes hailed his Lyon kings after they roared into a historic first European semi-final in 46 years.

Goals from Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen secured a memorable 3-0 away victory over Lyon and a 4-1 aggregate success, taking the Europa League debutants into the last four.

Moyes’ side were big underdogs heading to the city overlooked by the French Alps following last week’s 1-1 first-leg draw at the London Stadium.

"Great achievement for West Ham to get into the semi-finals of a European competition, we're thrilled by it," the manager said.

