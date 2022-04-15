ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Showers may be briefly heavy for parts of the state this weekend

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — No end in sight to the trade wind weather. Winds will peak at 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Winds will push in a few windward showers while leeward areas remain mostly dry on Friday.

This weekend there is a good chance for an overall increase in showers for all islands. Cold front remnants are expected to arrive late Friday, boosting rain chances for windward areas this weekend.

Islands such as Maui and Hawaii Island may see heavier and more numerous showers this weekend.

