ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Makerspace Open House

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
lafayetteco.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults and teens in grades 6-12 - Drop in and explore the Library's...

www.lafayetteco.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Driggs hosts open house

The City of Driggs invites residents to join staff, elected and appointed officials, stakeholders, and other community members between 2:00 and 4:00 pm or 6:00 and 8:00 pm today in the City Hall Foyer for an informal discussion of a proposed ‘first-round’ of amendments to the Driggs Land Development Code intended to encourage the development of affordable and workforce housing in the city.
DRIGGS, ID
News Channel Nebraska

Gas Provider open house before enrollment begins

SIDNEY, NE -- A new option for how to choose a gas supplier and gas price will be coming to Sidney soon. At Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Scott provided information on the upcoming Choice Gas Program. Scott said the program is an opportunity to take control and...
SIDNEY, NE
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Open House in Oxford

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 there will be a Spring Open House at Barefoot Mercantile & Co located at 1206 Highway Dr, Oxford, AL 36203. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm make plans to come shopping on Saturday, April 2nd! Kristi’s Classics will be setup selling delicious hotdogs, smoked sausages & protein bowls while Piedmont produce will be set up with fresh baked bread, pies and more! There will also be a live plant sale! Inside the Mercantile we will have specials, samples and giveaways!
OXFORD, AL
Sturgis Journal

Open house held for Habitat/CTE partnership build

A successful partnership between Habitat for Humanity St. Joseph County MI and the Career Technical Education program was on display Friday during an open house at the newest build, 419 Fifth Ave., in Three Rivers. “I like it – I can’t wait until we can move in,” said Wendy Kelley,...
THREE RIVERS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Makerspace#Library Card#Makerspace Open House
ARTnews

The Best Bulletin Boards for Documenting Your Process

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. A bulletin board is a mainstay in any school, office, or home space. You can use one to make classroom and hallway displays; tack up important documents, calendars, and schedules; keep sentimental notes and small mementos; or post messages, artwork, and photos. Though they can be made of metal, fabric, or foam board, most are made of cork. Which one should you pick? For guidance, browse our selection of the best bulletin boards...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy