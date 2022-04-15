Compost Giveaway Event

Bryan Fischer, Horticulturist, Gardens on Spring Creek. Last week we examined composting as a concept. This week’s article will shift from concept to application. Broadly speaking, compost piles are fed three types of inputs: (1) carbon-rich “brown”, like dried leaves, straw, and other small, dried plant materials (twigs thinner than a pencil are OK), (2) nitrogen-rich “green” materials, like fresh grass clippings, kitchen scraps, and seed-free annual weeds and (3) water. Don’t incorporate items such as bones, meats, oils, fats or greases, as these can quickly attract pests. If something doesn’t belong in your garden (like a perennial weed, weed with seeds on it, or garden plant infected with a pathogen) don’t incorporate it into your compost pile. Many of these “baddies” can survive home composting and revel in the opportunity to proliferate in a cushy garden setting later.

GARDENING ・ 23 DAYS AGO