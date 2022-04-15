S.Korean stocks post second weekly loss on inflation, policy tightening woes

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Friday in their second straight weekly fall, hit by worries over high inflation and aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 20.65 points, or 0.76%, at 2,696.06. The index fell 0.16% for the week.

** New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that the Fed should reasonably consider raising interest rates by half a percentage point at its next meeting in May.

** Sentiment weakened on worries of high inflation lasting longer with U.S. treasury yields and oil prices rising sharply, said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** South Korea said it would drop most COVID-19 restrictions next week, including a midnight curfew on eateries, as Omicron coronavirus cases show signs of waning.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.33% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.82%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.36%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 318.0 billion won ($259.00 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending selloffs to the eighth straight session.

** The won closed trading at 1,229.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.40% lower than its previous close at 1,224.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,228.6 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,228.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.19 points to 105.36 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 2.937%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.6 basis points to 3.299%. ($1 = 1,227.8100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)