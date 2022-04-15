Baxter boys finish third at Bolts Coed Invitational

Baxter senior Rory Heer scored 12.5 points for the Bolts during the team's home meet on Monday. The Bolts were third as a team with 94 points. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

BAXTER — Nate McMinamen and Trice Clapper opened the Bolts’ home coed meet with a 1-2 finish in the shot put.

It ended up being the lone win for a pair of area track and field squads competing in the Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational on Monday.

The Bolts registered six runner-up finishes and finished third three times. They scored 94 points and ended up third in the team standings.

Colfax-Mingo scored 52 points despite having a smaller-than-normal roster and the Tigerhawks were powered by three second-place finishes and 10 top-fives.

Van Meter won the team title with 125 points. The rest of the top five included South Hardin (111), Baxter (94), West Marshall (65), Colfax-Mingo (52) and Saydel (52).

Colfax-Mingo sophomore Elias Hostetter anchored the Tigerhawks to a runner-up finish in the distance medley relay at the Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational on Monday. The Tigerhawks tied for fifth place in the team standings. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The 10-team field was completed by Colo-NESCO (40), Southeast Warren (29), Ankeny Christian Academy (14) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6).

McMinamen won the shot put for Baxter with a season-best throw of 41 feet, 5 1/2 inches. Clapper’s runner-up heave was marked at 40-10.

Carson Scroggins led the Bolts’ runner-up finishes. He was second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He ran a career-best 11.88 in the 100 and went 24.22 in the 200. The winning time in the 100 was clocked at 11.87.

The other Bolts’ individual runner-up finish came from Matt Richardson, who finished the 3,200 in a career-best 11 minutes, 19.9 seconds.

Baxter was second in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. In the 4x100, Cade Robinson, Treyton Travis, Rory Heer and Carson Scroggins finished in a season-best 46.84 seconds. In the 4x800, Cody Samson, Cody Damman, Perrin Sulzle and James Esqueda finished in a season-best 9:11.68.

The Bolts finished third three times, including the 4x400 relay. The team of Damman, Scroggins, Samson and Heer finished in a season-best 3:42.77.

Baxter junior Cody Damman was part of the Bolts' runner-up finish in the 4x800 relay and also helped his team finish third in the 4x400 relay at the Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational on Monday. Baxter scored 94 points on the day and finished third in the team standings. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Heer also was third in the 400 and he ran a career-best time of 53.72. Logan Rainsbarger finished third in the 110 high hurdles in a career-best 17.05.

Colfax-Mingo recorded three runner-up finishes. Justin Myers was second in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.38 and Grant Alexander took second in the discus with a season-best toss of 121-5 1/2.

The Tigerhawks’ also were second in the distance medley relay. The foursome of Myers, Seth Johnson, Carter Gibson and Elias Hostetter finished in a season-best 4:04.45, which also was faster than the team’s fastest time last season.

Colfax-Mingo’s lone third-place finish came in the shuttle hurdle relay. The team of Gibson, Brandon Kite, Xavier Woods and Myers stopped the clock in a season-best 1:10.38.

The Bolts were fourth twice, fifth three times and also registered two sixth-place finishes.

Clapper was fourth in the discus with a season-best toss of 107-5 1/2 and Heer had a leap of 17-8 3/4 to finish fourth in the long jump.

Logan Jones placed fifth in the 400 hurdles with a career-best time of 1:05.98 and Cainan Travis took fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17-6 1/2.

Treyton Travis matched a career-best leap of 5-8 in the high jump to place sixth and Damman recorded a career-best time of 57.6 to place sixth in the 400.

The Bolts’ final fifth-place finish came in the sprint medley relay. The team of Robinson, Alex Dille, Jones and Cainan Travis finished in 1:48.13.

Colfax-Mingo senior Coleman Craig, left, competes in the 3,200-meter run on Monday at the Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational. He was sixth in the event. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Tigerhawks were fourth in three individual events and one relay. Myers was fourth in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.07, Alexander took fourth in the shot put with a career-best toss of 39-3 and Xavier Woods registered a career-best 1:05.45 to finish fourth in the 400 hurdles.

In the 4x400 relay, Johnson, Gibson, Jared Lewis and Hostetter were fourth in 3:51.79.

The 4x800 relay team of Merritt McConeghey, Lewis, Tony Buenrostro and Josue Rodriguez placed fifth in 9:53.

Harrison Rhone and Coleman Craig went 5-6 in the 3,200. Both runners set career-best times with Rhone going 11:57.7 and Craig finishing in 12:12.2.