Baxter boys finish third at Bolts Coed Invitational
BAXTER — Nate McMinamen and Trice Clapper opened the Bolts’ home coed meet with a 1-2 finish in the shot put.
It ended up being the lone win for a pair of area track and field squads competing in the Baxter Bolts Coed Invitational on Monday.
The Bolts registered six runner-up finishes and finished third three times. They scored 94 points and ended up third in the team standings.
Colfax-Mingo scored 52 points despite having a smaller-than-normal roster and the Tigerhawks were powered by three second-place finishes and 10 top-fives.
Van Meter won the team title with 125 points. The rest of the top five included South Hardin (111), Baxter (94), West Marshall (65), Colfax-Mingo (52) and Saydel (52).
The 10-team field was completed by Colo-NESCO (40), Southeast Warren (29), Ankeny Christian Academy (14) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6).
McMinamen won the shot put for Baxter with a season-best throw of 41 feet, 5 1/2 inches. Clapper’s runner-up heave was marked at 40-10.
Carson Scroggins led the Bolts’ runner-up finishes. He was second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He ran a career-best 11.88 in the 100 and went 24.22 in the 200. The winning time in the 100 was clocked at 11.87.
The other Bolts’ individual runner-up finish came from Matt Richardson, who finished the 3,200 in a career-best 11 minutes, 19.9 seconds.
Baxter was second in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. In the 4x100, Cade Robinson, Treyton Travis, Rory Heer and Carson Scroggins finished in a season-best 46.84 seconds. In the 4x800, Cody Samson, Cody Damman, Perrin Sulzle and James Esqueda finished in a season-best 9:11.68.
The Bolts finished third three times, including the 4x400 relay. The team of Damman, Scroggins, Samson and Heer finished in a season-best 3:42.77.
Heer also was third in the 400 and he ran a career-best time of 53.72. Logan Rainsbarger finished third in the 110 high hurdles in a career-best 17.05.
Colfax-Mingo recorded three runner-up finishes. Justin Myers was second in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.38 and Grant Alexander took second in the discus with a season-best toss of 121-5 1/2.
The Tigerhawks’ also were second in the distance medley relay. The foursome of Myers, Seth Johnson, Carter Gibson and Elias Hostetter finished in a season-best 4:04.45, which also was faster than the team’s fastest time last season.
Colfax-Mingo’s lone third-place finish came in the shuttle hurdle relay. The team of Gibson, Brandon Kite, Xavier Woods and Myers stopped the clock in a season-best 1:10.38.
The Bolts were fourth twice, fifth three times and also registered two sixth-place finishes.
Clapper was fourth in the discus with a season-best toss of 107-5 1/2 and Heer had a leap of 17-8 3/4 to finish fourth in the long jump.
Logan Jones placed fifth in the 400 hurdles with a career-best time of 1:05.98 and Cainan Travis took fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17-6 1/2.
Treyton Travis matched a career-best leap of 5-8 in the high jump to place sixth and Damman recorded a career-best time of 57.6 to place sixth in the 400.
The Bolts’ final fifth-place finish came in the sprint medley relay. The team of Robinson, Alex Dille, Jones and Cainan Travis finished in 1:48.13.
The Tigerhawks were fourth in three individual events and one relay. Myers was fourth in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.07, Alexander took fourth in the shot put with a career-best toss of 39-3 and Xavier Woods registered a career-best 1:05.45 to finish fourth in the 400 hurdles.
In the 4x400 relay, Johnson, Gibson, Jared Lewis and Hostetter were fourth in 3:51.79.
The 4x800 relay team of Merritt McConeghey, Lewis, Tony Buenrostro and Josue Rodriguez placed fifth in 9:53.
Harrison Rhone and Coleman Craig went 5-6 in the 3,200. Both runners set career-best times with Rhone going 11:57.7 and Craig finishing in 12:12.2.
