AIEA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Sumida Farm in Aiea has renewed a long term lease from the Kamehameha School Bishop Estate. The farm is more than ten acres of land at Kalauoa Springs and the spring water is free from contamination. A study from the University of Hawaii confirmed that the water flowing throughout the farm is clean and pure despite urbanization of the area around it. Essentially, it is a green oasis surrounded by several buildings and a large highway.

AIEA, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO