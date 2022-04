Dylan Ferrandis will skip the final four rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season so he can prepare to defend his 2021 Lucas Oil Motocross championship. Ferrandis has already missed three races since injuring his wrist in a crash at Detroit on March 12 in Round 10 and the injury has not healed sufficiently to be competitive.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO