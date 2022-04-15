China's SAIC Motor prepares to resume Shanghai production in line with COVID policies

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - SAIC Motor Corp, the Chinese partner of Volkswagen and General Motors, said on Friday it is preparing to resume production at its factories in Shanghai in line with the city’s COVID prevention requirements.

The Shanghai government-controlled automaker said the timing of the production resumption is subject to change in line with the development of the epidemic and the company’s preparations, a media representative told Reuters. (Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)