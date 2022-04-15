ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NY

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow and freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around a light glaze, up to three tenths at higher elevations. A dusting to an inch of snow and sleet possible. * WHERE...Central Somerset, Northern Franklin and Northern Oxford Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow early morning will transition to a period of sleet and freezing rain by late morning or midday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected along I-15 between Pintura and Leads. * WHERE...Lower Washington County between Pintura and Leads along I-15. This does not include St George proper, where wind gusts will remain in the 30 mph range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts to 68 mph have been reported along I-15 near Leeds overnight.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Franklin County, NY
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel along Interstate 90 in the Central Panhandle Mountains if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions. Be sure to check conditions on the Idaho DOT page before heading out. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW LATE SATURDAY .A late season winter storm will move across the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Snow will intensify over the Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains in the evening on Saturday with snow rates up to an inch per hour. Snow will end in the Blue Mountains and Palouse Saturday evening and continue into the early morning hours on Sunday in the Central Panhandle Mountains. Travelers should expect winter travel conditions and delay travel if possible. Travel over mountain passes may become treacherous. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 6 inches in the valleys and 6 to 9 inches above 3000 feet in the mountains. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will have the potential to create minor tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected Saturday evening with snow rates of up to an inch per hour possible.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall is producing rises along the Tombigbee River basin and a flood warning is now in effect for the Tombigbee River at Demopolis Lock and Dam. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From late Monday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands in the area occurs and cattle should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 53.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 71.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Northern Foot Hills, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Bennett County, the Northern Foot Hills and Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PEMISCOT AND LAKE COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deering, or 8 miles west of Hayti, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Caruthersville, Portageville, Hayti, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Tiptonville, Ridgely, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Deering, Bolton, Cottonwood Grove, Bragg City, Pascola, Wynnburg, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Sunkist Beach, Blue Bank and Proctor City. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Northern Worcester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Worcester and northeastern Franklin Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1002 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Erving, or 7 miles east of Greenfield, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Greenfield, Orange, Winchendon, Montague, Northfield, Bernardston, Leverett, Erving, Gill, Royalston, Wendell and Warwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin AREAS OF DENSE FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog are possible this morning with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile at times. The visibility is likely to fluctuate and may be highly variable over short distances. In addition, freezing fog and snow flurries may lead to some icy patches on roadways. The fog will persist through 10 am and may affect the morning commute. If you`re traveling this morning, slow down and allow plenty of following distance between vehicles.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Decatur, Norton, Sheridan, Graham and Gove Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is anticipated to still be ongoing for the start of the High Wind Warning which may create some areas of reduced visibilities.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle, northern half of the Texas Panhandle, and Gray and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds are subsiding across northeastern and central NV. As such, the wind advisory will be expiring on schedule at 7pm this evening.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Tyler WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Avoyelles, Rapides, Vernon, Beauregard, Allen, Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Tyler and Northern Jasper Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Sheltered valleys in portions of Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy