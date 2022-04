HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new omicron subvariant known as XE is starting to increase in transmission across Europe. "The XE variant is an example of [a] recombination of two viruses within the same cell," said Dr. Joseph Kontra, the chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General Health. "If you have two viruses inside of one cell, each trying to replicate and create new viruses, sometimes the genetic material gets mixed up as the viruses are being constructed."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO