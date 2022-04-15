ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

 1 day ago

Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to. 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly. cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15...

Red flag warnings again include our area

Red flag warnings have been issued for a large part of the state Thursday, including counties in our area. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
A few mountain snow showers, Warmer temps Friday and Saturday

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a low into the mid 20's and winds at 5-10 MPH.A disturbance moving through tonight, will deliver a few snow showers into the local mountains. FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 40's and northeast winds at 5-10 MPH. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with...
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and mild, scattered showers this afternoon and tonight

Clouds will dominate today, but we'll see some breaks of sun at times.It's the milder half of the weekend with temps climbing into the 60s ... even some low 70s to the south and west.A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon, mainly north and west. The better chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder swings through this evening.If you're headed out for dinner, be sure to grab the umbrella! Any leftover rain should be pushing off the coast by midnight with some overnight clearing.Behind the front, temps really tumble. Most will wake up to wind chills in the 30s Easter morning! It'll be a brighter day, but much cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s at best, feeling more like the 40s with a chilly northwest breeze.It stays below normal early next week with a steadier round of rain likely by Monday evening.Have a great weekend!
Boston

Weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday

Next week’s weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday. After some Easter Sunday showers, runners and spectators gearing up for the Boston Marathon can look forward to a dry and sunny race day on Monday, with a high of near 60 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts Monday morning...
BOSTON, MA
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and. seas 10 to 15 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border. Extending 30 to...
SAN MATEO, CA

