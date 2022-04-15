ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

SFGate
 1 day ago

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady. temperature around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in. the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with...

www.sfgate.com

CBS New York

Forecast: Today we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s... 70s inland/S&W. Tonight will be on the mild side with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an iso'd t'storm. Temperatures bounce back big-time tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s with some 80s inland/S&W... feeling more like June. Then we'll have to keep an eye on a round of showers/t'storms in the afternoon/evening that will have the potential to produce downpours (localized flooding), as well as locally damaging winds.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s. As for Saturday, some clouds return with a chance of showers, but mainly later in the day. Expect highs in the 60s.
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and. seas 10 to 15 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border. Extending 30 to...
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM. PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 2 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Marble Mountains in western Siskiyou...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

