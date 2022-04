CORSICANA — Devin Warner doubled and drove in three runs as Grayson College defeated Navarro College, 5-1, in non-conference action. Albert Serrano was 3-for-3 and scored, Dax Dathe was 2-for-4 with a double, scored and combined with Rye Gunter and Sam Crain to strikeout 14 and walk one, Davis Powell was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Noah Brewer singled and drove in a run, Brandon Howell singled and scored and Chayton Krauss singled, walked and scored for the Vikings (28-12), who host Ranger in a double-header on Wednesday.

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO