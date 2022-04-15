ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Manny Machado goes 5-for-6 as Padres pound Braves

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCaAv_0fA4eIwL00

Manny Machado tied his career high with five hits, capped by a two-run homer, as the San Diego Padres opened their home season with a 12-1 rout of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Machado went 5-for-6 with four runs and two stolen bases. He flied out to center in the eighth while attempting to tie the Padres record of six hits in a game. Machado’s only other five-hit game came on July 7, 2014, against the Washington Nationals while playing for the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove (1-0) worked 6 2/3 shutout innings, allowing four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Machado wasn’t the only force in the Padres’ 16-hit attack.

Eric Hosmer had four hits, including a two-run, two-out, first-inning single that got the San Diego offense rolling against Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (1-1).

Rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams hit his first major league homer off Morton leading off the second. Luke Voit had two hits and his first three-RBI game as a Padre, and Wil Myers had two hits and two RBIs.

San Diego ended a two-game skid while Atlanta dropped its second game in a row.

The Padres scored three runs in the first off Morton.

With one out, Morton hit Austin Nola with a pitch. After Machado singled, Morton plunked Jake Cronenworth with a pitch to load the bases. Morton then struck out Voit, but Hosmer dropped a single into center to give the Padres a quick 2-0 lead. Myers followed with an RBI single.

After Abrams’ leadoff homer in the second, Machado and Cronenworth had back-to-back singles ahead of Voit’s double that made it 5-0.

Voit added a two-run single in the sixth off left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb. Machado hit his two-run homer in the seventh off left-hander Will Smith, and the Padres added three more off right-hander Tyler Thornburg in the eighth, capped by a Nola RBI single.

In five innings, Morton gave up five runs on nine hits, three walks and two hit batters with five strikeouts.

Ozzie Albies homered leading off the ninth off right-hander Pedro Avila for the Braves’ only run.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

MacKenzie Gore to make his MLB debut against the Braves

Reds prospect Hunter Greene stifled the Braves offense in his debut last Sunday. Hopefully, the results are better this time around, but facing a player for the first time is never an easy task, especially for a lineup that has struggled so far this season. On a more positive note,...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catcher for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Stubbs will start at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was given a breather against their division rivals. In a righty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project Stubbs to score 6.5 FanDuel points at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Sean Newcomb
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Tyler Thornburg
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Homer
Person
Wil Myers
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Stott will move to the bench on Sunday with Jean Segura starting at second base. Segura will bat sixth versus right-hander Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Segura for 11.0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Manny Pina sitting for Braves on Sunday

Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pina is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 10 plate appearances this season, Pina has a .125 batting average with a .325...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reuters

Adam Duvall's two-run double lifts Braves over Padres

Adam Duvall lined broke a tie by lining a two-run double off San Diego Padres reliever Pierce Johnson with two outs in the eighth inning Friday night to lead the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 5-2 victory. Austin Riley started the rally with his second hit of the game, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The San Diego Padres#The Baltimore Orioles
WHO 13

Mr. Soundoff Says: Let Kershaw go for history!

Mr. Soundoff Says – Clayton Kershaw had a chance to make history last week for the Dodgers. Kershaw had a perfect game through 7 innings but was pulled after only throwing 80 pitches by manager Dave Roberts. John Sears says this was a fail for the Dodgers and baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Phillies: Bryson Stott pulls off rarely-seen platinum sombrero

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott gave the baseball world an exceedingly rare platinum sombrero in Saturday’s 10-3 victory over the division rival Miami Marlins. The only contact Philadelphia Phillies‘ ninth-placed hitter Bryson Stott made on Saturday was into the mitt of a Miami Marlins backstop. Yes, the Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy