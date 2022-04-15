ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Miguel Cabrera gets 3 hits as Tigers take down Royals

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRJil_0fA4eGAt00

Miguel Cabrera had three hits and scored a run as the Detroit Tigers defeated the host Kansas City Royals 4-2 Thursday night in the first game of a four-game series.

Cabrera, who turns 39 on Monday, is now six hits shy of 3,000 in his 20-year career.

Joe Jimenez (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers. Gregory Soto picked up his second save. Jake Brentz (0-2) took the loss.

Neither starter got a decision. Zack Greinke lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits for Kansas City. Detroit’s Casey Mize allowed two runs on six hits in five innings.

The story early for the Royals was missed opportunities. They had a runner on third with one out in each of the first two innings and did not score. They have yet to score a first-inning run in 2022.

Bobby Witt Jr. laced a one-out triple to right, but after breaking for home on a ground ball by Andrew Benintendi, Witt was caught in a rundown.

The Tigers then loaded the bases with nobody out in the second. Greinke hit Spencer Torkelson with a 1-2 pitch to drive in Detroit’s first run. Cabrera then scored on a sacrifice fly to short left by Harold Castro, who replaced Javier Baez after Baez was scratched from the lineup with right thumb soreness.

Hunter Dozier hit a one-out triple in the fourth, the third time in four innings the Royals had a runner 90 feet away with one out. Adalberto Mondesi walked, and Michael A. Taylor’s infield hit scored Dozier. Mondesi came around to score on Whit Merrifield’s two-out single.

Greinke gave up a leadoff single to Austin Meadows in the sixth. After retiring Jonathan Schoop on a groundout, Greinke left the game.

Cabrera lined a single to right with two outs, but Merrifield threw out Meadows at the plate to end the inning.

The Tigers retook the lead in the seventh. Torkelson drew a one-out walk. With two outs, three straight singles by pinch-hitter Eric Haase, Victor Reyes and Meadows resulted in two runs. Reyes and Meadows got the RBIs.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Tigers option rookie to Toledo, plan to add Wily Peralta on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Detroit Tigers plan to select the contract of veteran right-hander Wily Peralta prior to Saturday’s game against the Royals. To make room for Peralta on the active roster, the Tigers optioned young right-hander Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers will have to make...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers lose SP Matt Manning to injury

According to the Detroit Tigers, SP Matt Manning left Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with right shoulder discomfort. Matt Manning left today's game with right shoulder discomfort. INITIAL REPORT:. Welp, the injury bug continues to wreak havoc in the Detroit Tigers starting rotation as Matt Manning had...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals postponed due to rain, rescheduled for July 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals postponed Sunday's game, scheduled for 2:10 p.m. because of inclement weather at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The fourth matchup in the four-game series has been rescheduled for July 11 as part of a split doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium. Game 1 is slated for 2:10 p.m.; Game 2 will be at 8:10 p.m. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Daz Cameron starting for Detroit Saturday afternoon

Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Cameron is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 115 plate appearances last season, Cameron had a .194 batting average with...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo sitting for Tigers Saturday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo is being replaced in center field by Daz Cameron versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 23 plate appearances this season, Baddoo has a .091 batting average with a .403...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Miguel Cabrera On The Precipice Of Baseball Immortality

Detroit Tigers slugger and legend Miguel Cabrera had himself a night against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. “Miggy”, as he is often referred to as, picked up three hits as the Tigers outlasted the Royals by a final score of 4-2. But there was a little more to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart sitting for Detroit on Saturday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Dustin Garneau versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 17 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .133 batting average with a .369...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Royals#Baseball#Sports#The Detroit Tigers
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Breaking down the most recent news

The Detroit Tigers have made major upgrades to their lineups during the offseason. From adding big-named players such as Javier Baez, Austin Meadows, and Eduardo Rodriguez to having highly-ranked prospects such as Spencer Torkleson joining the majors, the Tigers looked like they were in good shape heading into the season. However, many of those names are disintegrating out of the lineup which has fans wondering: “What is happening?”
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Tigers place Báez on 10-day IL with thumb soreness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Detroit Tigers placed star shortstop Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right thumb soreness before a game at Kansas City. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Baez has missed four games with the thumb issue despite negative X-rays. He’s eligible to rejoin the team for a series against Colorado next weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
WHO 13

Mr. Soundoff Says: Let Kershaw go for history!

Mr. Soundoff Says – Clayton Kershaw had a chance to make history last week for the Dodgers. Kershaw had a perfect game through 7 innings but was pulled after only throwing 80 pitches by manager Dave Roberts. John Sears says this was a fail for the Dodgers and baseball.
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy