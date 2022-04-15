ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

By Sophie Dainty
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Warren is warned over his big revenge plan, Mercedes faces a devastating setback over Bobby, and John Paul and Prince make a worrying discovery. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Goldie makes a plan. Determined to fix...

E4 Hollyoaks: 21st March 2022 (Contains Spoilers)

Sam makes a shocking discovery. Things get heated when Bobby starts to question his mum. Nice to have some school scenes again though they're still writing the teachers as kids. They even gave Mason one whole line. The Bobby story is ridiculous but rather enjoyable. I am finding the Bobby...
Hollyoaks airs a huge new Silas Blissett twist on All 4

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's first-look episode (March 22), which is available to watch now on All 4. As these scenes haven't yet aired on TV, this article contains spoilers that some viewers may prefer to avoid. Hollyoaks has revealed that Silas Blissett has a secret accomplice in the village.
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Sheila Threatens to Silence Steffy!

Steffy gets confrontational in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! But when she backs Sheila into a corner, how will the villainess react?. After realizing that Thomas was up to something, Steffy followed her brother and discovered he and Sheila were keeping a secret. Sheila was able to pressure Thomas into keeping quiet that she was the one who pushed Brooke off the wagon by reminding him that if the truth came out, Ridge would likely leave Taylor to reunite with the blonde. However, while Steffy has also been thrilled to see her parents reunited, the fact that Sheila’s scheming and lying were responsible for it casts a pall over the whole thing.
Days of Our Lives

Days Soapbox: The genuine drama in the aftermath of Eli’s shooting shined a spotlight on the stories that really need wrapping up. In today’s recap, Chad enlists Abby’s help after agreeing to seduce Leo, John performs Belle’s ‘exorcism’, and Craig sets his sights on Kayla’s job.
Eastenders - Will Janine kill again?

Of course, since Janine, has returned to Albert Square, she’s been slightly more toned down, which is by no means a bad thing, as it showcases development - We’ve seen her settle down amidst the prospect of a relationship with Mick. Originally, I thought her connection to Mick, was genuine, and she was attracted to him, but I’ve seen Charlie convey some slightly more sinister yet subtle performances, as Janine, in the past few episodes - For example, before her bust up with Linda, I thought the way she stated “Why don’t we take this upstairs” (sound like a euphemism, without context applied 😅), was quite cold, not to mention how we’ve seen slight lucks of repulsion as she’s kissed Mick, on two occasions (I’m not sure how she could be repulsed when kissing Mick, when, she seemingly loved Archie Mitchell, who raped his daughter, killed his unborn grandchild, and tossed his family out of the Vic, on Christmas Day). Of course, this could be used to remind viewers of Janine’s dark edge, but she may genuinely care about him, or could she be using Mick, to try to get the pub - I’m not exactly sure, how that will work, but seeing as Danny is leaving later this year, it indicates we aren’t going to see them settle down as a happy couple for too long.
Emmerdaily - 13/04/22: Second That Emotion

Pretty dull day today, here's hoping for an exciting Emmerdale to lift the mood. Well, if the past two days are anything to go by, this is going to be excruciating. Excited Meena rehearses in her cell. Later, Meena is utterly convincing as she takes the stand in court, playing...
Corrie - Toyah and Imran?

Has Toyah actually forgiven Imran or is she going to string him along and is it going to be a revenge plot I wonder?. There was no "gotcha" gaze into camera at the end when she told him she loved him so it felt pretty authentic, but then how quickly was the pain of giving Elsie back forgotten?
Soap stars Spotted else where?

Is it Anita Dobson in the advert for carwow? She's the granny clutching the trifle,?. Shaun Thomas (Gerry from Emmerdale) had a decent role in the recent film Ali & Ava and was very good in it (also it's an excellent film, would recommend). Posts: 946. Forum Member. ✭✭. 14/04/22...
Big brother is back...on itv2.

Big Brother set for bombshell return – but with a major change. Big brother is returning on itv2. Im so bloody excited, can not wait. “They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans.”. Love island in a house...
Soapland - Favourite neighbourhood?

The reason I’ve created this poll, is that there was recently a thread on here, whereby the discussion of understanding, of the places, soaps are set in, came about. For example, given how long some of the soaps, have been on TV, do you feel, as a viewer, you’ve gained great understanding of the location of your favourite soaps? For example, it occurred to me recently, I don’t have a great understanding of Walford as a place? Is it predominantly a middle-class or working-class Borough? Is it supposed to represent an ethnically-diverse part of East London, or is it the population still predominantly white? This juxtaposes how I have a great understanding of Erinsborough, as a place. It’s a typically middle-class suburb, evidenced by how the various characters, in Neighbours, have middle class jobs such as being doctors, lawyers, and teachers, thereby can realistically afford to live, where they do. Furthermore, we also understand, the locations surrounding Erinsborough, such as Eden Hills, which is supposed to be an even classier establishment. I understand that Lassiters is one of the main attractions of Erinsborough, and confined to reflect the appeal, to middle class residents, of the suburb.
While some might think Meena was OTT

They've finally come close to reaching mad maya and Richard Hillman status. I think Queen Meena is fabulous 🤩. I hope she appears in the 50th Anniversary episodes. She was perfect for a cold blooded, manipulative, highly intelligent, narcissistic psycho killer. I have loved EVERY single minute that Meena...
Favourite EastEnders Character 2022 - Round 1 Match 3

This was a much more closely fought battle than the first match as Denise, Kathy and Janine were all fighting it out for the top spot. Janine started off strongly, however trailed to third place behind Denise and Kathy by the end. Kathy was 1st for most of the vote, however Denise finished stronger and takes the top spot by 2pts. Stuart started off slowly, however claims 4th place whilst Vinny and Dana takes 5th and 6th place, these were another who swapped places late on as Vinny finished stronger than Dana.
Sukki and Dotty Eastenders

I’m intrigued by these two and where they might go with them, sukki does seem to like her. I hope they don’t go down the route of sukki trying it on with dotty though. I think Sukki will try it on with her then Dotty will blackmail her.
digitalspy.com

Derry Girls viewers surprised by major star's cameo in premiere

Derry Girls season premiere spoilers follow. Derry Girls' final season premiere did not leave fans disappointed – in fact, it may take some a little while to recover from the surprise the show had in store for them. It's not often you sit down to watch the return of...
