Shanghai residents forced from homes clash with police over Covid policy

The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAgI0_0fA4ZvxH00

Video footage shared on social media have shown residents of Shanghai scuffling with hazmat-suited police who were forcing them to surrender their homes for coronavirus quarantine facilities, in a sign of rising discontent in the city.

Shanghai, a megacity with a population of 25 million and China’s key financial hub, has been experiencing the country’s biggest outbreak since Covid-19 was first reported in Wuhan over two years ago. The outbreak has prompted criticism of local authorities, and is proving a major test of Beijing’s commitment to its stringent zero-Covid policy.

Residents who have been locked down since late March have complained about food shortages and over-zealous officials forcing them into central quarantine facilities, as authorities rush to construct tens of thousands of beds to house patients with Covid. Daily infections are topping 20,000.

Late on Thursday, multiple videos circulated on social media showing residents outside a compound shouting at ranks of officials holding police shields as the officers tried to break through their line.

In one clip, police appear to make several arrests as the residents accuse them of hitting people. Screaming and crying could also be heard in the background. Bystanders took out their phones to film the scene.

The incident was triggered when authorities ordered 39 households to move from the compound so that patients with Covid could be housed there “in order to meet the needs of epidemic prevention and control”, according to Zhangjiang Group, the developer of the housing complex.

“It’s madness,” one resident in the area told the Guardian. “We’ve never thought this could have happened in Shanghai. Are we no longer China’s window to the world? Aren’t bureaucrats in Shanghai ashamed of what’s been happening in our city in recent weeks?”

Thursday’s incident has provided a rare insight into public anger in China, a country where the authorities brook little dissent and censors routinely wipe information relating to protests from the internet as fast as it is uploaded.

In one live-streamed video, a woman can be heard weeping and asking “why are they taking an old person away?” as officials appeared to put someone into a car. In another video, some residents were seen kneeling on the ground begging the police to stop.

Zhangjiang Group said it had compensated the tenants and moved them into other units in the same compound.

In a separate live-streamed video, a woman is heard shouting: “Zhangjiang Group is trying to turn our compound into a quarantine spot, and allow Covid-positive people to live in our compound.”

The group said it recognised videos of the compound that had appeared on the internet on Thursday and that the situation had now settled down after “some tenants obstructed the construction” of a quarantine fence.

China’s internet censors quickly stepped in to scrub evidence of the clash from Chinese social media sites – as they did with several other videos that have appeared over the last few weeks – with search results for the name of the apartment complex disappearing from Weibo by Friday morning.

Yet, despite the effort to silence discontent online, similar videos are still being shared among citizens. They have also appeared on platforms that are banned by Chinese regulators, such as Twitter and Facebook.

On Friday, Shanghai reported a slight decline in new infections, at over 23,000 cases. The number was down from more than 27,000 the previous day. The large majority of the city is still under a strict lockdown.

In the last few weeks, Shanghai residents have vented their anger on social media about food shortages and heavy-handed controls, including the killing of a pet corgi by a health worker and a now-softened policy of separating infected children from their virus-free parents.

Authorities have vowed the city “would not relax in the slightest”, preparing more than 100 new quarantine facilities to receive every person who tests positive – whether or not they show symptoms.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report

Animal
1d ago

That's what happens when you have a one power communist government. Take a real good luck at Biden and his administration. They will do anything to maintain power and complete government control. do you see a similarity between China's policies and Biden and his administration's policies, I don't see much difference. A massive amount of unnecessary mandates trying to control people. luckily at this time only 33% of the people believe in Biden and the Democratic policies of control.

SEVENS Lanterns
20h ago

See why guns are so important? They are starving these people to death, keeping them "locked down"...smh. People are SO quick to trust the govt, media, etc. when history has always repeated itself. Overpopulation in major cities and areas around the world is a serious problem and you are paying a price and taking a serious gamble living in those highly populated areas.

Related
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
