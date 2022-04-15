Transfer news: Tchouameni is City's number one target

We have dates and times! After a great win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid, City will get the chance to face the winningest team of the UCL. Now official: Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UCL semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 April, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (UK).
Kylian Mbappé is leaving PSG, it looks like, but then again Kylian Mbappé may not leave PSG. After reports that the French superstar was set to announce in March what his plans were, all of that has been put on hold and at the moment no one knows what Kylian Mbappé’s future is.
It is no secret that Manchester City are hot on the trail of Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland, as the Premier League champions look to finally replace Sergio Aguero, who departed the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. With Agüero leaving as the club's all-time leading goal-scorer,...
A mistake from Manchester City's goalkeeper Zack Steffen helped Sadio Mane to a brace in Liverpool's 3-2 victory on Saturday to advance to the 2022 FA Cup final. Steffen took an extra touch after receiving a back pass from defender John Stones, giving Mane enough time to slide in and poke the ball into the net to grab Liverpool's second goal of the match.
In the run-up to last Sunday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp compared the ongoing competition between the two clubs to another famous rivalry. "I think Nadal and Federer enjoyed the rivalry they had," the Liverpool manager said. "That's how it is in sport. I wouldn't...
LONDON -- When the best of Liverpool face the best of Manchester City there is nothing quite like it in the modern game. This was not quite football at that level, but one could hardly complain about the spectacle as a sun-drenched Wembley was treated to another engaging clash between these two great rivals.
MANCHESTER CITY and Liverpool couldn't be split during their two pulsating Premier League meetings this season. But something has got to give under the Wembley arch this afternoon. The two sides have twice drawn 2-2 during this blistering campaign, most recently at the Etihad last weekend. Only one, however, can...
Pep Guardiola's future as Manchester City manager is a constant talking point around the club. The Catalan coach is currently under contract with the reigning Premier League champions until the summer of 2023, however there have been rumblings that Manchester City's most successful ever coach could extend his stay. Pep...
ARSENAL are reportedly in pole position in the race to prise Victor Osimhen away from Napoli in the summer. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Italy following another productive season in front of goal. Despite spending almost two months on the sidelines with a cheekbone...
Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench for Manchester City as they make seven changes to the side that drew with Atletico Madrid in midweek to progress to the Champions League semi-finals with an aggregate win. De Bruyne went off injured in that game while Kyle Walker, who also went...
Both Manchester City and Liverpool will enter this fixture with their confidence through the roof after securing their places in the Champions League semi-finals. A 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid was enough for the Sky Blues to book a titanic tie against Real Madrid, while the Reds are set to face giantkillers Villareal in the last four.
It is relatively safe to say that Manchester City’s track record of signing Benfica academy graduates has been a case of all hits and no misses. The likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias comprise an incredible quartet of players that have learned the tricks of the trade at the illustrious academy.
Despite the comfortable scoreline, Manchester City's Women's FA Cup semi-final win over West Ham was anything but. City's celebrations after their 4-1 victory were fairly muted but it was very much 'job done' as the three-time winners progressed to the Wembley showpiece to face either Chelsea or Arsenal on 15 May.
Jurgen Klopp praised one of Liverpool's "best ever" performances under the German as the Reds beat Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final, but he insisted it was not a "statement" win. Klopp's side swept away City in an exhilarating first-half display at Wembley to lead 3-0 at the...
Harry Kane is set to turn down a move to Manchester United this summer and stay at Tottenham, with the Old Trafford outfit set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new manager rather than Kane's former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror), external. Dutchman Ten Hag has made it clear...
Manchester United and Manchester City are both set to make an offer to River Plate for attacking midfielder Enzo Fernandez according to reports. United and City are both set to battle it out with the likes of Real Madrid for the signature of the attacking midfielder. Fernandez is an in...
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "We gave everything after a tough first half. For the first goal, the set pieces they are very, very strong. The second was an accident. Difficult to come back but they did it perfectly in the second half." On Zack Steffen's...
Liverpool and Manchester United will meet at the iconic Anfield for a massive Premier League clash for both teams involved. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Liverpool-Man United prediction and pick we have laid out below. Liverpool...
Comments / 0