Premier League

Transfer news: Tchouameni is City's number one target

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City have made Monaco's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni their number one...

www.bbc.com

SB Nation

Manchester City Champions League Semi Final Dates and Times Confirmed

We have dates and times! After a great win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid, City will get the chance to face the winningest team of the UCL. Now official: Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UCL semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 April, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (UK).
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool beat Man City to reach FA Cup final after Zack Steffen mistake

A mistake from Manchester City's goalkeeper Zack Steffen helped Sadio Mane to a brace in Liverpool's 3-2 victory on Saturday to advance to the 2022 FA Cup final. Steffen took an extra touch after receiving a back pass from defender John Stones, giving Mane enough time to slide in and poke the ball into the net to grab Liverpool's second goal of the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Team news - Man City v Liverpool

Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench for Manchester City as they make seven changes to the side that drew with Atletico Madrid in midweek to progress to the Champions League semi-finals with an aggregate win. De Bruyne went off injured in that game while Kyle Walker, who also went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker Miss Out, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake Start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Both Manchester City and Liverpool will enter this fixture with their confidence through the roof after securing their places in the Champions League semi-finals. A 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid was enough for the Sky Blues to book a titanic tie against Real Madrid, while the Reds are set to face giantkillers Villareal in the last four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Kane to turn down United move

Harry Kane is set to turn down a move to Manchester United this summer and stay at Tottenham, with the Old Trafford outfit set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new manager rather than Kane's former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror), external. Dutchman Ten Hag has made it clear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 2-3 Liverpool: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "We gave everything after a tough first half. For the first goal, the set pieces they are very, very strong. The second was an accident. Difficult to come back but they did it perfectly in the second half." On Zack Steffen's...
PREMIER LEAGUE

