ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Opinion: Invest in Colorado’s nonprofits to assure an equitable pandemic recovery

By Mardi Moore, LaDawn Sullivan
coloradosun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs leaders of Colorado nonprofits that work in underserved and under-resourced communities of color and rural areas of the state, we’ve seen firsthand over the past two years the devastating and disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 crisis. As we rebuild in the wake of the pandemic, we need to ensure an...

coloradosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
morningbrew.com

Maryland eliminates college-degree requirements for thousands of government jobs

Maryland is one half of the geographical sandwich bread on either side of Washington, DC (the other slice is Virginia), but the state known for its fabled blue crabs is setting itself apart from its Beltway neighbors by eliminating college-degree requirements for tens of thousands of state-government jobs (crustaceans need not apply).
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#Economy#Charity#Coloradans#The Communities Lead#Asian American#Pacific Islanders#Lgbtq#Rescue Plan
Motley Fool

As Evictions Rise Nationwide, These People Are Doing Something About It

Everyone can do something to help, no matter how insignificant it may seem. The government does not keep track of the number of evictions. According to advocates, evictions were on the rise, even before COVID-19 hit. RESULTS is an organization that helps people get involved in making changes in the...
HOMELESS
WISH-TV

United Health Foundation invests in healthcare nonprofit

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The United Health Foundation has awarded a $2 million, three-year grant to Indianapolis-based nonprofit healthcare provider HealthNet Inc. The foundation says the funding will expand access to primary and behavioral healthcare in Morgan and Monroe counties, as well as high-poverty areas in Indy. HealthNet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Navy Times

VA caregiver program needs total overhaul as problems mount, advocates say

Veterans Affairs’ caregiver support programs need a significant overhaul to correct deep-seated flaws within current operations, veterans advocates told lawmakers Wednesday. A day after department leaders promised to halt all program dismissals amid criticism of new eligibility rules, a coalition of caregiver groups testified before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee that they are optimistic that real changes are on the way, but emphasized it will require more than just new rules and regulations.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
nextcity.org

Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery: An All-Hands Approach

During the webinar we will hear findings from LISC and Next City’s new playbook Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery: An All-Hands Approach, including a framework for developing and implementing small business support initiatives in ways that advance equitable economic outcomes. The webinar will also feature a discussion with Patricia Voltolini, Senior Research Associate, LISC Knowledge Management, Karen Kelleher, Executive Director, LISC Boston; Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, City of Boston; and Kareem Kibodya, Co-Policy Lead, Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. They will discuss how successful small business support initiatives have centered the needs of entrepreneurs of color and those who historically have experienced barriers and disadvantaged access to resources. The discussion will be grounded in Boston as a case study.
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Dental therapists offer a low-cost alternative to dentists

Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted healthcare professionals could help more people get the oral healthcare they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
HEALTH SERVICES
Ohio Capital Journal

States look to community colleges to fill labor gap

By: Caitlin Dewey, Stateline Monique Acosta began the month of March as a pre-K classroom assistant in Arizona, with no credential beside her high school degree. She ended it with a certification in a booming branch of electronics and started applying to entry-level jobs at Boeing. For four hours a day, over 10 days total, […] The post States look to community colleges to fill labor gap appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy