Redmond, WA

Modern Zen: A Private 1.77-Acre Sanctuary in Redmond

on
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery inch of design draws in the tranquility of the grounds. 3 Bedrooms | 1 Full, 4 Three-Quarter, and 2 Half Bathrooms. A sanctuary that truly evokes modern architecture with a Zen sensibility comes to life in this private 1.77-acre estate. The reflection pool greets as one moves through the grand...

Meticulous Snohomish Home Minutes to Phase II of Mill Creek Town Center

Meticulously well-maintained home in the Highlands with perfect curb appeal ideally located only minutes away from phase two of the Mill Creek Town Center. Fantastic schools and a peaceful neighborhood with nine private parks. Upon entry, you’ll notice the soaring ceilings and hardwood floors throughout main living spaces. Spacious rooms with more than enough space to entertain. Generously sized primary suite with five-piece bathroom. Great yard backed to a green space which provides extra privacy. Large patio and gazebo, custom shed using reclaimed old-growth cedar siding, garden with strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and apple trees. New roof in 2016, new water heater in 2019, fresh exterior paint in 2020 and brand-new carpet. 3-car tandem garage.
Nantucket Dreams | Sold in 3 Days for $500K Over Asking!

A sought-after address, a modern floorplan, and expansive westerly views…rare is the home that brings all of these elements together. At once classical and practical with walls of windows that flood this home with bright sunshine and tangerine sunsets. FLEXIBLE FLOORPLAN & SO MUCH MORE…. A dramatic, two-story home...
Downtown Forward Celebration

Join us for Downtown Forward, a social reception to celebrate the tremendous people, projects and progress shaping Downtown Bellevue’s future. Enjoy live music, creative appetizers and a no host bar with signature cocktails while connecting with influencers and city builders that make Downtown Bellevue special. Downtown Forward will feature...
How Seattle’s new waterfront could boost a battered downtown and impact tech companies￼

You might say the Seattle waterfront project has faced a few setbacks. There was the multi-year fight about how to solve the problem of the crumbling Alaskan Way viaduct. The round-and-round debates about tunnels versus surface streets versus elevated highways. There was the time tunnel-boring machine “Bertha” gave up the ghost and sat stone-still beneath the city for two years. And the time Pier 58 fell into Puget Sound.
