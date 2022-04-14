Modern Zen: A Private 1.77-Acre Sanctuary in Redmond

Meticulously well-maintained home in the Highlands with perfect curb appeal ideally located only minutes away from phase two of the Mill Creek Town Center. Fantastic schools and a peaceful neighborhood with nine private parks. Upon entry, you’ll notice the soaring ceilings and hardwood floors throughout main living spaces. Spacious rooms with more than enough space to entertain. Generously sized primary suite with five-piece bathroom. Great yard backed to a green space which provides extra privacy. Large patio and gazebo, custom shed using reclaimed old-growth cedar siding, garden with strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and apple trees. New roof in 2016, new water heater in 2019, fresh exterior paint in 2020 and brand-new carpet. 3-car tandem garage.

SNOHOMISH, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO