ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Medics say 117 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli police at major Jerusalem holy site

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Medics say 117 Palestinians wounded...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Palestinian rights lawyer killed in Israel West Bank clashes

A Palestinian lawyer was killed Wednesday, the fifth day of Israeli raids in the West Bank following deadly attacks in the Jewish state, amid heightened tensions after a flashpoint religious site was vandalised. The Israeli army said Wednesday it also carried out "counterterrorist operations" in the Palestinian militant bastion of Jenin and other West Bank cities. 
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Jerusalem: Over 150 hurt in clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque compound

More than 150 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli police at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Palestinian medics say. Israeli police said officers entered the site after coming under attack with fireworks, stones and other objects. Three Israeli police were hurt, they said. The flashpoint site is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Israeli police prepare for mass funeral of major rabbi

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died Friday. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust. Kanievsky was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Jerusalem#Israeli Police#Medics#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
BBC

Palestinians attack biblical figure Joseph's tomb in West Bank

The tomb where the biblical figure Joseph is said to be buried has been vandalised by Palestinians amid spiralling tensions with Israel. The site in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, was attacked in what Israel's prime minister called a "frenzy of destruction". There has been a spate of Israeli...
RELIGION
UPI News

Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel

March 28 (UPI) -- Two police officers were fatally shot in a terrorist attack committed by the Islamic State in northern Israel, authorities and officials said, as the United States' top diplomat was in the country for a historic summit with several Arab nations. The border police officers killed Sunday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Saudi air strikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jiddah attack

At least eight people were killed, Houthi media said. A Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen unleashed a barrage of air strikes on the capital and a strategic Red Sea city, officials said on Saturday. At least eight people were killed. The overnight air strikes on Sanaa and...
MIDDLE EAST
WTOP

Woman killed in Fort Washington shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland, Tuesday night. According to Prince George’s County police, the incident happened around 9:25 p.m. inside an apartment building on Palmer Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a stairwell. She was...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
MilitaryTimes

Guard soldier who stole $200K caught after filing pay inquiry, feds say

A member of the Michigan National Guard made his first appearance in federal court late last month after authorities say he quietly collected his full pay and allowances for more than two years after resigning from full-time Guard status and reverting to part-time service. Staff Sgt. Clayton H. Mitsui Jr....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank raids

Israeli troops operating in the West Bank shot and killed two Palestinians, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Thursday, in the latest escalation of violence between the sides amid intensifying Israeli raids in the occupied territory.The two deaths come a day after three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops, who have been patrolling the West Bank and making arrests following an outburst of attacks in Israel that has killed 14 people in recent weeks.The renewed violence comes as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan and as Jews are set to celebrate Passover, which begins on Friday. While...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy