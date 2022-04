The Carolina Hurricanes will head out west to face off against the league leader in points, the Colorado Avalanche. The last time these teams played each other was a little over a month ago in Carolina where the Hurricanes got the 2-0 shutout win. Since then, the Avalanche have gone 13-1-1 and continue to steamroll into the playoffs. Can the Hurricanes get it done on the road tonight? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Avalanche prediction and pick.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO