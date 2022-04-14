ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanette Christie

By Mike Barnhardt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeanette Christie, 85 of Arcadia, passed away April 9, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston Salem. Jeanette was born Nov. 19, 1936 in Winston Salem to the late Clarence and Frances Shadrick Jackson. She was a 1955 graduate...

Related
Financial World

Australian golf legend dies at 73!

Jack Newton, a famous Australian golfer, has died at the age of 73. His family is in great sorrow, and they are releasing a statement: “On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications,” the statement read, as quoted by smh.com His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate.
GOLF

