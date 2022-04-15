Watch: Frank Schwindel Blasts First Homer of Season in Colorado

As you get into hiking you will see that there are all types of it. We started off hiking short distances, then got into longer distances, then added elevation and some overnight excursions. A lot of avid hikers then start seeing what kind of challenges come with hiking up. Colorado has 54 peaks that are noted 14,000 feet but some may argue that there are 58. Many challenge themselves to climb all 58, others just one to see what it feels like standing at 14,000'.

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO