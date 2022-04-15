Watch: Frank Schwindel Blasts First Homer of Season in Colorado

DENVER — First Lady Jill Biden will speak at several events during a visit to Denver this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis' office said Tuesday. Biden will arrive at Denver International Airport Friday, where she will be welcomed by Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis. She is scheduled to attend a Democratic National Committee finance event at 5:30 p.m.
Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Trejo will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Jose Iglesias moves to the bench. The Rockies implied team total of 5.12 runs is the...
DENVER — The Stro Show lasted a little over three innings Friday night at Coors Field. And then came a two-out disaster in the fourth for Cubs starter Marcus Stroman — who gave up a two-run double to Sam Hilliard and three-run homer to No. 9 hitter Alan Trejo in the span of three batters.
As you get into hiking you will see that there are all types of it. We started off hiking short distances, then got into longer distances, then added elevation and some overnight excursions. A lot of avid hikers then start seeing what kind of challenges come with hiking up. Colorado has 54 peaks that are noted 14,000 feet but some may argue that there are 58. Many challenge themselves to climb all 58, others just one to see what it feels like standing at 14,000'.
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will move to the bench on Friday with Alfonso Rivas entering the lineup at first base. Rivas will bat eighth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Rivas...
(DENVER, Colo.) Coloradans who enjoy fishing in the state's beautiful outdoors can purchase a 2022-2023 fishing license to ring in the new season. The license costs $36.71 and is valid from March 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. Individuals ages 18 through 64 are required to buy a Habitat Stamp for $10.59 with the first license purchase, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland. Kris Bryant went 2 for 5 as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the opener of Bryant’s second series against his former team. Bryant was traded by the Cubs to San Francisco last season and signed with the Rockies after the lockout.
DENVER (AP) — Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and the Colorado Rockies overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team. Trejo didn’t play in Colorado’s first six games but came through in his 2022 debut. His home run off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Márquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is being replaced behind the plate by Dom Nunez versus Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. In 25 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .360 batting average with a .960...
The Chicago Cubs listed Michael Hermosillo as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hermosillo will bat eighth and play centerfield Sunday while Jason Heyward catches a breather. Hermosillo has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score 8.2 fantasy points...
The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
The 6-2 Colorado Rockies host the 4-4 Chicago Cubs today in hopes of earning a series victory. After dropping the first game of the four-game set 4-2, the Rockies pulled off two straight wins heading into today's finale. Drew Smyly is tasked with salvaging a series split for the Cubs...
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivas is being replaced at first base Frank Schwindel versus Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 4 plate appearances this season, Rivas has a .500 batting average with a 1.000 OPS, 1 run and 1...
Velasquez explains what went wrong in first inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vince Velasquez takes full responsibility for the White Sox loss on Sunday. He couldn’t execute his pitches in a disastrous first inning, allowing seven-straight batters to reach base, resulting in four runs. “I need to...
Colorado Rockies SP German Marquez struck out three in 4.1 innings pitched while also allowing 10 hits for four earned runs and walking one in the Rockies eventual 6-5 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Marquez has not yet acquired his first win of the season and that is mainly...
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hampson is being replaced at second base by Brendan Rodgers versus Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. In 12 plate appearances this season, Hampson has a .111 batting average with a .384...
LINE: Rockies -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 11 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.9. Chicago went 71-91 overall and...
The Chicago Cubs did not list Rafael Ortega in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ortega will take a seat Sunday while Willson Contreras takes a turn at designated hitter and Yan Gomes fills in at catcher. Ortega has been slow out of the gates for...
The Chicago Cubs will start Nick Madrigal at second base in Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Madrigal will bat second and play second base Sunday, while Jonathan Villar catches a breather. Madrigal has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points off of the...
