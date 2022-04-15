ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade declares affordability crisis, announces urgent solution

southdadenewsleader.com
 1 day ago

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the affordability crisis in Miami-Dade County with actions her administration is taking to deal with skyrocketing housing costs. Local rents have increased over 30% in the last year, stifling economic development and placing strains on the ability of local businesses to find and...

www.southdadenewsleader.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Housing Help On The Horizon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an ordinance into law Thursday that will buy renters time when they are facing eviction or a major rent increase. The Fair Notice Ordinance requires landlords to give renters at least 60-days notice when rent is going up by more than 5%. It also forces landlords to give renters 60-days notice when they are issuing an eviction. The ordinance will take effect March 25. Nadirah Sabir, who was there for the signing, says she recently faced eviction and is now dealing with a rent increase at her modest North Miami Beach apartment. “if I didn’t have great friends and family I may not be here,” she said. Miami-Dade County commissioners will start delving into another ordinance called the Tenant Bill Of Rights in April. That ordinance would create a housing advocacy office, help with legal fees and put a cap on application fees which landlords charge when they are offering a unit for rent. “We don’t want application fees to be a profit center for greedy landlords,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County Kicks Off Pilot Program For E-Scooter Companies

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a new way to ease the pain at the pump? E-scooters may be another alternative in Miami-Dade County. The county is launching a new pilot program to usher in more scooters. “I’ve been hearing that the hospitals are full of people from the accidents,” a pedestrian said. Safety concerns have been a driving factor in delaying a more robust network of scooter-share programs. That’s why it’s taken Miami-Dade County so long, now it’s introducing its first-ever scooter pilot program. “Put the kickstand up, put a foot on, slowly kick away and use the throttle,” Tyler Wilson, Helbiz Launch Manager...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade County Working on Solution to Move ATV, Motorbike Riders Off Streets

A move is underway that could keep ATV and motorbike riders off the streets and provide them a safe place for their stunts. It's a possible solution to the dangers and headaches we've seen associated with packs of riders who, at times, take over the streets and highways. It would be music to the ears of thousands of drivers across South Florida, and it would be a delight for many of the motorbike riders, too.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
MyArkLaMiss

HBCU students, faculty press urgent need for climate action

New Orleans (AP) — Both joy and frustration are in the air in New Orleans at the HBCU Climate Change Conference this week as environmental and climate advocates and researchers from around the United States press for urgent climate action and pollution cleanup in poor communities and communities of color. The conference, which goes through […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Solution#Mayor#American
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy