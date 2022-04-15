ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Larsen Roberts: 'Slideathon' in memory of boy with brain tumour

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren have been taking part in a charity slideathon in memory of a boy who died after having a rare and aggressive brain tumour removed. Five-year-old Larsen Roberts died from the toxic side effects of chemotherapy in December 2019. Earlier that year he raised money for the Queen's Medical...

www.bbc.com

