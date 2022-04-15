ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Frank James held without bail on federal terror-related charges after Brooklyn subway shooting

By Jessica Moore, Cory James, John Dias
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- A federal judge ordered Frank James, the man accused of carrying out the Brooklyn subway shooting that injured nearly two dozen people, to be held without bail on Thursday. Prosecutors said anything less would endanger the people of New York. James, 62, was officially charged with...

