At 17, James Jeter was certain about where he would spend the next years of his life. He applied to one college — Morehouse in Atlanta — and was accepted. Seven years after he graduated, Jeter took another leap. This time, it was to share with the head of the iconic fashion designer he worked for, Ralph Lauren, what he really felt about the brand’s blind spots when it came to race and creating what might be considered an unmistakably American look.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO