The Buffalo Sabres have a plethora of young talent waiting in the wings for next season. With the team shaping up to be more competitive, it would not make much sense for general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams to go on a free agent spending spree. The fact remains that a number of Sabres prospects have developed into NHL-caliber players in Rochester this season, so they will be given ample opportunity to take on a full-time role with the big club next year.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO