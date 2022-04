The Calgary Flames are virtual locks to make the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs but they can officially clinch a postseason spot if they take down the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are in a rather more precarious position, as they are three points behind the Dallas Stars for the last wild card ticket in the Western Conference. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Vegas Golden Knights-Calgary Flames prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO