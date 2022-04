A strong storm system in the Gulf Coast will slide up in to our area during the day on Wednesday, as showers cross the state from west to east. Areas west of the river should see showers in the early afternoon, and east of the river by evening. Showers will continue overnight, before breaks in the clouds bring some sun Thursday and milder temperatures. After another round of showers Thursday night, temperatures will cool into the weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO