ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Elon Musk Wants to Buy Twitter

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the filing that Musk submitted to the SEC on his Twitter offering, the entrepreneur has an alternative plan if he eventually does not buy Twitter. Shortly after buying a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Elon Musk offered to buy the social media company outrightly and now has...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk May Be The World's First Trillionaire By 2024

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is outspoken and can rub many people the wrong way on a regular basis, there's no doubt he's achieved extreme success. That said, he's arguably just beginning his interesting journey, with grand plans for an epic future. According to a new study, Musk could become the first trillionaire as soon as 2024.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Sec Filing#Public Company#Elon Musk Wants#Sec#Twitter Inc Lrb#Twtr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Indy100

Expert reveals why Putin's Twitter account only follows 22 people including Obama and Elon Musk

Vladimir Putin’s official Twitter account only follows 22 people, which seems strange enough in itself. But it’s even weirder when you consider the unexpected names on the list.Some accounts he follows are to be expected, with the likes of state media platforms RT and Sputnik in there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in there. However, he also follows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk, which is a little harder to explain.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The likes of Barack Obama, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, Jens Stoltenbe and Boris Johnson are also followed...
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
The Independent

Elon Musk looking to bring in partners for Twitter bid, says report

Elon Musk is talking to investors to potentially partner with him on his $43bn attempt to buy Twitter, according to a report.The Tesla titan launched his stunning bid for the social media platform with a $54.20 per chase cash offer as he claimed he was the right leader to “unlock” its “extraordinary potential”.Now the South African-born entrepreneur is developing a new plan that could be announced in days, according to The New York Post.Mr Musk could team-up with Silver Lake Partners, a global private equity firm that invests in tech and which was a potential investor when he considered...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

TWTR Shares Down 3% in Pre-Market After Elon Musk Rejected Twitter Board Seat

Agrawal noted that despite Musk’s decision not to join the company’s board as an active shareholder, his input will still be invaluable in moving the firm forward. The shares of American microblogging and social networking service company, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is trading low in today’s pre-market as investors are weighing Elon Musk’s decision not to take a seat on the social media giant’s board. The shares slumped by more than 8% to $43 per share, however, it has pared off the losses and at the time of writing, it is down 3.74% to $44.50 per share.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy