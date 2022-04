Black Clover has fully shown off what Asta can do with the power of his new Devil Union mode with the newest chapter of the series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series has reached the climax of the fight against the Supreme Devil, Lucifero, and Asta and the others are pretty much out of options at this point. None of their tag team attacks or efforts seem to do any damage, but things started to take a turn for the hopeful as Asta and Liebe seemed to be reaching a new level of their Devil Union mode.

