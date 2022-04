PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been a model of consistency, yet understand the difficulty of qualifying for the playoffs.It's still certainly a yearly expectation for an organization that prides itself on trying to win the Stanley Cup each season.Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night."You expect it," Penguins defenseman Kris Letang said. "The ownership, every year they try to make the best team as possible on the ice and it's our duty to...

