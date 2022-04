Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been officially listed as doubtful for Game 1 of their playoff opener against the Utah Jazz. Of course the news didn’t come as a surprise since reports on Friday indicated that the Slovenian youngster is expected to miss the said showdown on Saturday. Doncic is dealing with a left calf strain he sustained in the final game of the regular season, and by the looks of it, he needs more time to heal and recover.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO