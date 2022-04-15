ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dana Brooke Shows Off Wedding Dress Before WWE RAW Ceremony

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently took to social media to show off the white wedding gown she plans to wear for the upcoming nuptials with Reggie. WWE has announced a double wedding ceremony for Monday’s RAW. Besides Reggie and Brooke, Akira Tozawa and Tamina will also be tying the knot...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes' wife could be coming to WWE

According to our colleagues at Fightful, while Brandi wasn't initially brought to the screen with her husband Cody Rhodes, she had "a lot of productive conversations" with several influential names over the Wrestlemania weekend. It has also been pointed out that Brandi is continuing to work on her unscripted content...
WWE
Financial World

Alexa Bliss' FAIRY WEDDING

Alexa Bliss crowned her dream as a true Disney princess, a brand that has always fascinated her, by marrying rock musician Ryan Cabrera. The two said yes at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday, April 9, in front of relatives, friends and colleagues from the world of wrestling and the music scene, in an unconventional wedding.
PALM DESERT, CA
Wrestling World

Has WWE lost faith in Asuka?

In recent months, many WWE Superstars have unfortunately had to leave the scene, facing a long period of forced stop, some on account of being fired from the company, falling within the framework of financial cuts due in part to the situation linked to the covid and those for personal problems or injuries, more or less serious.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Akira Tozawa
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Gets Married Over The Weekend

Wedding Bells are ringing! According to People magazine, Alexa Bliss married her long-time sweetheart, musician Ryan Cabrera, over the weekend. Their wedding was “very non-traditional,” “rockstar” and self-described as “the s–tshow.”. The couple was interviewed two weeks prior to their wedding; below are some...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Wwe Raw#Combat#Raw#Tozawa#Angelgarzawwe#Humberto Wwe#Ronkillings
Hello Magazine

David Muir delights fans with rare glimpse into his home life

David Muir is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, and his Instagram – for the most part – is largely dedicated to the news. However, there's one special exception that occasionally pops up that fans totally swoon over, and David's Sunday night post is just the case.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Vs Roman Reigns For Undisputed WWE Title Set For UK

WWE has announced the top matches for their upcoming live events in the UK and France. WWE will run Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena on Thursday, April 28; The O2 Arena in London, England on Friday, April 29; Paris, France at the Accor Arena on Saturday, April 30; and the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena on Sunday, May 1 in Leipzig, Germany.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Steve Austin’s Reaction To His In-Ring Return Revealed

For many years “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling business, but he retired from in-ring competition after he was defeated by The Rock at WrestleMania 19 back in 2003. In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38 it was rumored that Austin would be returning to the ring, and the rumors turned out to be true.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

ROH World Champion & PROGRESS Unified World Champion Jonathan Gresham has reportedly signed with AEW. After weeks of speculation, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Gresham has signed an AEW contract that will also see him perform for ROH. Gresham will make his AEW TV debut at Battle...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Positive Sign On Injured AEW Star’s Recovery

Welcome back. You never want to see an injury in wrestling. It might be major or minor, but there is nothing good about someone getting hurt. An injury can shake up a wrestler’s career for a long time and the question becomes how long it can be before they return to the ring. That was the case again earlier this year, and now we might have an answer to that question.
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Names WWE Legend He Wants In The Hall Of Fame

This week’s episode of DDP’s Snake Pit saw Jake Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page share stories about going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who was inducted in 2014, believes there are a number of personalities who have been inducted that shouldn’t have been. He also suggested that there should be a voting system.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch Steve Austin Quiz Bully Ray on Which WWE Superstars He Put Through a Table

Steve Austin is hosting his first episode of Broken Skull Sessions since his surprise match at WrestleMania 38 this Friday, this time with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley). To promote the show, WWE uploaded a video of Austin quizzing Ray on who had he had slammed through a table at some point in his career, dubbed "Table or Fable?" Ray was able to successfully recall putting The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle and Jonathan Coachman through tables at least once, but didn't remember planting Tony Chimel through one with a 3-D.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Name Working With AEW Two Weeks After Working At WrestleMania

Welcome to your new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot of things for the wrestling world. One of the most important is allowing wrestlers and people in the wrestling industry a new place to work outside of WWE. AEW is going to need to bring in some people to work in front of and behind the camera and now they have done just that, including someone who has been with WWE very recently.
WWE
ComicBook

Hangman Page Retains the AEW World Championship in Epic and Bloody Texas Deathmatch on Rampage

Tonight's AEW Rampage Main Event was the anticipated Texas Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Adam Hangman Page and Adam Cole, and Page immediately started throwing chairs into the ring before the bell had even been rung. Then Page went for a chair swing but Cole evaded, and Cole returned the favor only to have Page evade it and tackle Cole and hit a series of punches to the head. Page then slammed Cole into the steel steps, and Page then cleared off the timekeeper's table and slammed Cole into it. He went to hit a pile driver but Cole ran away and got some space.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.15.22

We’re back to the blue guys and now the build seems to be on for Wrestlemania Backlash. Last week saw Shinsuke Nakamura come after Roman Reigns to suggest that he is the next challenger while Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match is officially set. Hopefully we get some built towards those matches this week so let’s get to it.
WWE
Wrestling World

Randy Orton pays tribute to JBL

In addition to being a 14-time world champion, Randy Orton has won the Raw Tag Team Championship twice (with Riddle) and once each the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, World Tag Team Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship, becoming the 10th wrestler in history to have completed the Grand Slam.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy