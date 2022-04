The Oakland Athletics appear to have annoyed a franchise legend over the uncertain status of his jersey retirement ceremony. Former A’s ace Dave Stewart was asked on Twitter Tuesday whether there were any updates on the plans from the team to retire the pitcher’s jersey. The A’s had announced in 2019 that Stewart would have his No. 34 retired, with the ceremony planned for 2020. The ceremony was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, but there was no word of a rescheduled ceremony in 2021. Similarly, the team’s 2022 promotional schedule makes no mention of a ceremony for Stewart.

