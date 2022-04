The Oklahoma State Cowgirls faced off with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, looking for a series sweep. The game was close until it wasn't. OSU's Cheyenne Factor broke a 2-2 tie in the third with a long ball to center and the Cowgirls had a 4-2 lead heading into the fifth before a six-point explosion gave OSU a 10-2 win.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO