Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee has officially announced his retirement, along with his farewell tour and final album Legendaddy.The 46-year-old rapper – whose real name is Ramón Ayala – released a press statement on Sunday (20 March) announcing he is stepping back from making music.“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” he said.“I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.” Ayala rose to...

