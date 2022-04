Click here to read the full article. Sacré bleu: The Eiffel Tower just grew taller. The iconic French landmark, which is located within the 7th arrondissement of Paris, was fitted with a new digital radio antenna this week to take the total height to 1,083 feet. The TDF antenna, which measures just shy of 20 feet, was fitted to the top of the tower on Tuesday morning with the help of a helicopter. It was installed in an effort to improve coverage and broadcasting in the capital. “This new antenna will improve the quality of digital radio coverage for Paris and the Île-de-France...

