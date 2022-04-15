ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Keeping Tabs on Premier League Striker Amidst Agent Change

By Kaustubh Pandey
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2I1l_0fA4L8aV00

Manchester United are said to be keeping tabs on Everton forward Richarlison amidst a change in agent from the Brazilian, claims Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are said to be keeping tabs on Everton forward Richarlison amidst a change in agent from the Brazilian, claims Fabrizio Romano.

Richarlison has been heavily linked with a Goodison Park exit in the summer, with the Toffees under the threat of relegation. It has been suggested that the Brazilian would leave Everton in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8i70_0fA4L8aV00

IMAGO / News Images

Fabrizio Romano has reported recently that Richarlison has moved from Velasco Sport Group to CAA Base agency, even though it is stated that he's totally focused on playing for Everton this season and no talks have been held with other clubs.

United, apart from the likes of Darwin Nunez, have discussed Richarlison as an option for the role of a striker in the summer.

Real Madrid have also been linked with the forward in recent weeks as well, with reports in Brazil claiming that Richarlison is ready to move on from Everton.

This season, the forward has scored six times and has racked up four assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Henderson, Diop, Haaland, Martinez, Janelt

Chelsea are prepared to let Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku leave the club this summer, with Inter Milan and Paris St-Germain interested in the 28-year-old. (90 Min) Manchester United have placed a £40m price tag on England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, who is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer, with Newcastle among the potential targets. (Star)
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Brazilian#Imago News#Velasco Sport Group#Caa Base#Real Madrid#Manchester United 3 2#Tottenham Hotspur Watch#New England Patriots#Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nfl
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick leads Man United to rollercoaster win over Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat trick, which including a stunning late free kick earned Manchester United a 3-2 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday which just about kept their top-four hopes alive. On Friday, United fans staged a protest against the ownership outside the clubs Carrington...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Mason Mount Included in Champions League XI Despite Chelsea's European Exit

Mason Mount has been included in the Champions League Team of the Quarter-Finals despite Chelsea's European exit. Chelsea's valiant effort at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night that nearly saw them complete a Madrid miracle to complete a stunning comeback was shattered in the 80th minute after they went three goals ahead against Real.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Video – On this day, Pogba led Juventus in Palermo routing

On this day in 2016, Juventus hosted Davide Ballardini’s Palermo at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri broke the deadlock with a chest and volley from Sami Khedira following Paul Pogba’s wonderful cross. The Frenchman then scored himself in the second half pouncing on a defensive mistake. Juan Cuadrado...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
448
Followers
607
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy