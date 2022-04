The definition of insanity that makes sense to me is when you repeat the same thing and expect a different result. (Albert Einstein) History records the many failures in trying to make a country and its citizens into clones of ourselves. This bankrupt policy I name the “Snake Solution” suggests that if you cut off the head of the snake, then it will die. Unfortunately, many snakes are ready to take the ruler's place. The short term, expedient non-solution fails to reach its true goal of a self-supporting society that provides education, safety, opportunity and peace for its population.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO