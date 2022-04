The entire US House of Representatives is now on a “stop list” of sanctioned persons who are banned from entering Russia, the Russian foreign ministry has said. In a statement, the foreign ministry called the sanctions a “mirror” measure in response to the Biden administration’s sanctioning of the entirety of the Russian parliament on 24 March. “These persons, including the leadership and chairmen of the committees of the lower house of the American Congress, are included in the Russian ‘stop list’ on an ongoing basis. Together with other current legislators, to whom ... entry to the Russian Federation was...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO